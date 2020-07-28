Kingston man charged in connection with fatal home invasion

The Kingston Western Police have charged 22-year-old Elvin James, otherwise called ‘Joe Max’, of Race Course Lane, Kingston 14 with murder and shooting with intent.

James was charged on Saturday in relation to a July 12 incident.

It is alleged that James was one of three men who invaded a family’s house on 4th Street, Kingston 12 and opened gunfire.

Twenty-eight-year-old shop clerk, Shanna-Kay Ebanks, was shot dead, while her common-law husband was shot and injured.

Following an intense investigation, James was arrested and placed on an identification parade where he was pointed out.

He was subsequently charged after being interviewed in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not been finalised.

The other two men are currently being sought by the police.

