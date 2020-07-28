Noel Holmes gets nebuliser machines from Grand Palladium

Western Bureau:

The Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Hanover, is now better equipped to handle patients with respiratory problems, thanks to a gift of six much-needed nebuliser machines courtesy of the Grand Palladium Hotel Staff Association and the hotel’s management.

The machines, which were acquired at a cost of $110,000, brings to 12 the number of nebuliser machines now available to the staff at the parish’s only hospital. The staff was naturally quite elated with the gift as it will help them greatly in managing any COVID-19 patient that may turn up at the hospital.

Enrico Pizzoli, general manager at the Grand Palladium Hotel, said the gift of the machine is part of the continuing partnership between the hotel and the health sector in Hanover, which has been servicing both the hotel’s staff and guests.

“We have had a long relationship and commitment with the hospital (Noel Holmes), which has been serving both our team members and guests alike,” explained Pizzoli, who described the level of attention and service from the hospital as exceptional. “The donation of the equipment is just a small way of showing our appreciation.”

“We want to do our part in being the organisation that can partner with the hospital, and at this time, I think the nebulisers are important equipment for the hospital to have,” added Pizzoli.

THANKFUL FOR THE SUPPORT

Carlington McLennon, chief executive officer of the hospital, in accepting the nebulisers, expressed appreciation on behalf of the hospital, noting that the items will come in handy.

“The nebulisers are for assistance with breathing, and with COVID-19 being a respiratory illness to some extent, it will definitely come in handy in assisting us in treating the patients at Noel Holmes Hospital,” said McLennon

He added that his team is constantly encouraged to always foster public/private partnerships, as independently, working off its budget, the hospital cannot achieve a lot of the things that they would want to do for the public.

Dr Patrice Montrose, the senior medical officer at Noel Holmes Hospital, in expressing his gratitude for the gifts, said it could not have come at a more opportune time as COVID continues to affect the populace.