Ex-cop killed in St Catherine, licensed firearm stolen
Published:Wednesday | July 29, 2020 | 4:57 PM
An ex-policeman was shot and killed this morning at a National Water Commission sewage treatment plant in St Catherine and his licensed firearm stolen by his attackers.
He has been identified as 59-year-old Newton Bently who was employed at the treatment plant as a security guard.
Bently is of a Caymanas Estate address in the parish.
It is reported that about 7:05 a.m Bently was approached and then attacked by hoodlums.
They stole his Beretta 9mm pistol before escaping.
The St Catherine North police are investigating.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.