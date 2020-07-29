Ex-cop killed in St Catherine, licensed firearm stolen

An ex-policeman was shot and killed this morning at a National Water Commission sewage treatment plant in St Catherine and his licensed firearm stolen by his attackers.

He has been identified as 59-year-old Newton Bently who was employed at the treatment plant as a security guard.

Bently is of a Caymanas Estate address in the parish.

It is reported that about 7:05 a.m Bently was approached and then attacked by hoodlums.

They stole his Beretta 9mm pistol before escaping.

The St Catherine North police are investigating.

