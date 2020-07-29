Gas prices up $2.50, diesel up $1.21

Gas prices are to go up by $2.50 Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $116.54per litre and a litre of E-10 90 for $119.37.

Meanwhile, automotive diesel oil will go up by $1.21 to sell for $115.62 per litre.

Kerosene will move up by $1.93 to sell for $92.44 per litre.

Propane cooking gas will move up by $1.39 per litre to sell for $49.24 while butane will go up by $1.53 to sell for $51 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

