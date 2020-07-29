Higgler charged following robbery

Detectives assigned to the Kingston Central Division on Monday charged 51-year-old higgler Paul Porter with robbery with aggravation.

The police report that on Thursday, April 9, the complainant was exiting a wholesale on Luke Lane in downtown Kingston when he was pounced upon by two men, one armed with a handgun.

They proceeded to rob him of $25,000 and then escaped on foot in the area.

Porter, otherwise called ‘Little Man’, who is of Walsh Avenue, Duhaney Park address, was subsequently arrested and placed on an identification parade where he was pointed out.

He is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish court on Friday, August 14.

