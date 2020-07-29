Hugh Faulkner is the new INDECOM commissioner

Hugh Faulkner has been sworn in as the new Commissioner of the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) for a term of five years.

He replaces Terrence Williams who demitted office.

The ceremony was held on Wednesday at King’s House by Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen.

Responding to his appointment, Faulkner thanked the Governor-General for his encouragement and pledged to be guided by equity, fairness and good character in executing his responsibility.

Faulkner previously served as the Executive Director of the Legal Aid Council and has served on several boards and tribunals including the Board of the Mico University College, the Toll Authority, Jamaica Mortgage Bank, Jamaica Intellectual Property Office and the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica.

INDECOM is a civilian-staffed state agency tasked to undertake investigations concerning actions by members of the security forces and other agents of the state.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.