Jamaica Progressive Party becomes fourth registered political party

The Jamaica Progressive Party (JPP) has been officially registered by the Electoral Commission of Jamaica, becoming Jamaica’s fourth political party.

The JPP received its certificate of registration at a ceremony today.

The party, which applied for registration in June, has indicated that almost 80 per cent of its candidates are pastors and has expressed confidence that it can change Jamaica’s political landscape.

The party’s slogan is ‘A prosperous Jamaica for all’ and its identifying colours are grey, purple and lavender.

Last year, the United Independents’ Congress was registered as Jamaica's third political party.

It is based in Bogue, St Elizabeth and is led by Joseph Patterson.

Jamaica's other registered political parties are the People's National Party and the Jamaica Labour Party.

