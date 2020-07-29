Update | Man charged for St Ann mob killing

Detectives in St Ann have charged 38-year-old Peter Henry, otherwise called ‘Warrior’, of Walkerswood in the parish for murder following a mob killing.

The incident happened on Monday, June 8.

Henry was charged in the mob killing of 17-year-old Romaine Archibald of a Clarendon address.

The police report that about 6:00 p.m., Archibald attacked and shot 37-year-old Orette Henry while he was walking along a roadway in Walkerswood.

Residents, who were alerted to the incident, then apprehended Archibald and subsequently chopped and stoned him.

The police were summoned and both Archibald and Henry were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

A 9mm pistol was taken from Archibald.

The accused was charged with murder on Tuesday and is to appear in the St Ann Parish Court on Friday.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

