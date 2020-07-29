Water challenges for sections of the Corporate Area

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that the Constant Spring Treatment Plant is now experiencing reduced production levels due to a drop in inflows to the treatment plant.

The NWC says the fall-off is a direct impact of the on-going dry spell.

Based on this overnight decline, the areas that are supplied on a regulated basis are likely to experience low water or no water conditions throughout the course of today, Wednesday, July 29.

Customers are being assured that the NWC team is now monitoring the raw water sources in a bid to restoring supply levels as per the existing schedule.

For the interim, trucking of water is being undertaken to the affected areas.

Areas affected include sections of Constant Spring Road below the intersection with West Avenue, and roads leading off, Central Avenue, Constant Spring Gardens, sections of Shortwood Road, Grant’s Pen, Upper Waterloo Road, East Dulwich Road, sections of Barbican Road, Old Church Road, Upper Waterloo Road, and Dunrobin Avenue.

Areas below the Grant’s Pen including Eastwood Park Gardens, Molynes Road, Hagley Park Road, Washington Boulevard, Dunrobin Avenue, and Gardens, Half Way Tree, Camperdown Terrace, Half Way Tree, sections of Hagley Park Road, Half Way Tree Road and roads leading off and Crossroads area are also affected.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.