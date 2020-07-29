Wray & Nephew to end Appleton sugar operations, 370 positions redundant

The positions of some 370 employees at the Appleton Estates Sugar Factory are to be made redundant as J. Wray & Nephew Limited ceases operating the entity.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, J. Wray & Nephew said its farm will be divested to a third-party entity with knowledge of sugar operations.

It also said a significant number of the 370 employees are expected to be reemployed.

J. Wray & Nephew said while it will cease operating the sugar factory, the Appleton Estate Distillery and the Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience will continue normal operations.

For more than a decade, J. Wray & Nephew has reported annual losses of US$12 million (J$1.8 billion) on its sugar production operations.

"These sustained losses have forced the company to take this necessary course of action," said a spokesperson in a release Wednesday.

The company further said the negative impact of the coronavirus has contributed to the decision to cease operating the sugar factory.

The global pandemic resulted in the closure of bars, hotels, and other markets crippling the domestic and export earnings of J. Wray & Nephew.

