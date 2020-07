It is ‘egg-citement’ all around as representatives of the Maxfield Park Children’s Home examine fresh eggs from the new flock of 150 ready-to-lay pullets donated to the home by Hi-Pro as part of the Jamaica Broilers Group division’s #GROWSTRONG initiative. From left are: Mordecai Tulloch, layer field expert at Hi-Pro; Emprezz Golding, chairman, Maxfield Park Children’s Home; Colonel Jaimie Ogilvie, vice-president, Hi-Pro; and Jonathan Gormon, director of the home.