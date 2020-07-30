Corporate Hands | JN gifts grocery vouchers to police

Steve Distant (left), chief of sales, JN Bank, a member company of The Jamaica National Group, presents Patrae Rowe, head of the Jamaica Police Federation, with grocery vouchers for its members. The presentation was made from The Jamaica National Group’s Member Welfare Fund, which was established to provide relief to those in need and give support to persons and organisations on the front line helping to control and treat COVID-19. The fund is administered by the JN Foundation and the JN Circle, a network of the club, comprised of JN members and customers of the JN Group in each parish.