COVID-19 testing backlog to be cleared by month-end – Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the backlog of coronavirus (COVID-19) tests will be cleared by the end of this month.

“There is a significant backlog and we are not satisfied with that. The Minister of Health [and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton] has committed that he will ensure that these are cleared up by the 31st [of July],” he said.

He was responding to a question raised by Opposition Spokesperson on Health, Dr Morais Guy, following a statement he made in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

It was recently disclosed that there was a backlog of 10,000 samples for COVID-19 testing.

Holness noted that, so far, tests have cleared up to July 5, citing a shortage of testing kits as a key reason for the delays being experienced.

“The Government has been very clear and transparent with our testing policy…the challenge now is that Jamaica is just one of the many countries that are experiencing this problem. There is a shortage of the testing… kits. There is a global shortage and we were and still are running low on the supplies,” he said.

He informed that orders have been placed for additional testing kits and arrangements are in place to ensure that testing continues for business travellers to Jamaica.

- JIS News

