Earth Today | ‘COVID-19’s got nothing on us’

While refusing to downplay the COVID-19 challenge, Kemar Allen is, nevertheless, determined to launch his ‘green’ business later this year.

The need, he insists, is too great and the time is now to act to get a handle on Jamaica’s plastics challenge.

“Most people might be thinking because of the COVID-19 pandemic it makes no sense to pursue your business ventures, but I think it’s the perfect time to evaluate, refine and test my business module. It is also great because now I can start with lower start-up expenses and gradually grow and be prepared for when things gradually revert to normal,” the Zero Waste Jamaica CEO said.

“Our business model fits perfectly with the current COVID-19 challenge as now, more than ever, sustainable environmental practices are crucial. To be specific, currently event organisers would need to order excess single-use cups and other key items regardless of the event size in order to minimise physical contact, thus reducing persons possibly contracting the virus,” he added.

“With our company in place, we are not only minimising the cost for event organisers around waste management, but, importantly, providing a safe and environmentally sustainable feature that will combat contact issue,” Allen said further.

Included in Zero Waste’s service offerings are not only the provision of reusable cups and straws to serve drinks at entertainment events, but also after-event clean-up services.

On the latter, he said: “We are focused on offering organic and recyclable waste removal services to businesses. Our aim is stop these wastes from entering landfills, gullies and our oceans, because as you might know, landfill emissions contribute tremendously to climate change and globally, we are faced with immense ocean pollution.”

“Stopping the use of single-use plastic cups and straws at events is just the first step in what we have planned, gradually we will tackle other categories of single-use items to reduce their use in events operation,” Allen said of the former.

Zero Waste Jamaica has been a work in progress since 2017 when it was first registered. Now following years of planning, Allen said they are ready to serve the people of Jamaica and the cause to stem plastics pollution, even as they look to turn a profit.

It has, at least in part, been made possible through support from the Branson Centre for Entrepreneurship.

TREMENDOUS CONTRIBUTION

“The Branson Centre has contributed tremendously to my knowledge base and understanding of the core aspects of operating a business. They offer a wide range of support which include mentorship, networking opportunities, investment opportunities, business advice, the use of their facilities, accounting and legal support,” a grateful Allen noted.

“Additionally, they’ve outlined and demonstrated the need for ensuring your business has a scalable module with growth potential that will not only improve your life but socially improve the lives of the general population. The Branson Centre basically equips you with all the necessary tools you will need to operate a large business enterprise,” he added.

Allen has encouraged other stakeholders to themselves get behind efforts to address the overall pollution challenge facing Jamaica.

“One of the challenges that stands out to me is unwillingness of some individuals to change the way in which they treat the environment. I think it has a lot to do with how we have been cultured while growing up, with regard to how we see garbage disposal as a not very important issue,” he told The Gleaner.

“Most persons will say they are for the environment, but their practices are contradictory. Are we willing to really take the necessary steps to do something about this global issue of pollution? For us to curb this issue, individuals and businesses need to be willing to try, whether those actions are large or small. Environmental contributions allow us to take a step in the right direction to generate change,” he added.

