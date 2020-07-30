Firearm and ammunition seized in Portland, man charged

The Port Antonio Police seized a Bersa 9mm pistol and thirteen 9mm rounds of ammunition on New Road, St Margarets Bay in Portland on Wednesday.

Thirty-year-old Tamoy Thomas of Roberts Close in St Andrew was arrested and charged in relation to the seizure.

The police report that about 7:55 a.m., a team went to a premise where it was searched and the firearm found.

Thomas is scheduled to appear before the Port Antonio Parish Court on Friday.

