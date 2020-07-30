Hanover woman fined $50,000 for stealing electricity from courthouse

A Hanover woman has been fined $50,000 or 9 months imprisonment for stealing electricity from the Lucea Parish Court building.

Karen Henry, 45, pleaded guilty to abstracting electricity on Tuesday and was admonished by parish judge Sheron Barnes.

The court was told that on March 21 a supervisor at the courthouse detected electrical issues in the building and called in the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS).

During checks, a wire covered by bushes leading to a house in Haughton Court, a community behind the courthouse, was detected.

The wire was disconnected.

Three days later, the court building again had electrical issues and JPS was called in and personnel found wires connected from the courthouse to Henry’s premises.

The strength of the electricity was measured to be 2.8 amps.

The police were summoned and Henry was arrested and charged.

In pleading guilty, she told the court that she recently moved to the community after being displaced and that the wire was put in by someone else but that she benefited from its placement.

