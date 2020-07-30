I am not the father! Mayor Thomas denies paternity for blind man

Paul Clarke, Gleaner Writer

Portmore Mayor Leon Thomas has rejected claims he is the father of a 30-year-old visually impaired man from Six-Miles in Bartons in St Catherine.

Kemoy Thomas, one of two recipients under the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme, this morning said the politician is his biological parent.

"I want to take the time out to say thanks to my father even though he hasn’t recognised me but he is councillor on the other side, the mayor. I don’t want to call no name; he knows himself but I want to take time out to tell him thanks for bringing me into this world,” Kemoy said.

But contacted by The Gleaner, the Portmore Mayor denied paternity.

“I don’t know that young man. I don’t know of him,” Thomas said.

Kemoy's claim surprised Prime Minister Andrew Holness and other officials at the handover of the newly constructed house in the St Catherine South Western constituency of Member of Parliament Everald Warmington.

Kemoy, went blind nine years ago after being hit in the face during a confrontation.

After the injury, Kemoy did a surgical operation on his eyes, but they progressively deteriorated.

