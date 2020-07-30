Man dies in St James crash

The St James Police are probing the circumstances surrounding a vehicular crash on the Flanker main road on Tuesday which claimed the life of 19-year-old Tino Bernett of Albion Lane in the parish.

The police report that about 2:40 p.m., Bernett was driving a Nissan motor car along the roadway when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle, which then crashed into a guardrail.

Bernett was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

