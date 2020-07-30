Policeman killed, another driver injured in St Elizabeth crash

A senior policeman is dead and another person is in hospital following a collision along the Shaws main road in St Elizabeth last night.

The deceased has been identified as deputy superintendent of police 37-year-old Omar Morris, who is of a St Catherine address.

The incident happened about 8:15 p.m.

According to the police, Morris was driving his Honda Accord motor car along the road and crashed into a Toyota Hiace motor bus while allegedly attempting to overtake the vehicle.

Both vehicles hit an embankment and the Honda Accord careened off the road and ended up in a river below.

Both drivers were assisted to hospital where Morris succumbed to his injuries and the other driver was admitted.

