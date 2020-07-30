Road deaths down but under 300 target unlikely

Shanel Lemmie, Gleaner Intern

The Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport and Mining is reporting a 17 per cent drop in traffic fatalities since January 1.

But, it has projected that Jamaica will still miss this year's target of under 300 road deaths.

According to the unit, since the start of the year, some 232 people have been killed in 208 crashes.

This is 36 fewer than the 268 deaths recorded for the similar time period last year.

With a 13 per cent reduction in road fatalities since the start of the year, the unit is now projecting about 391 deaths this year.

This would be fewer than the tally of 440 in 2019.

Director of the Road Safety Unit Kenute Hare is urging road users to obey the government enforced curfew and to stay home as much as possible.

Road users killed in crashes since January:

Motorcyclists – 73

Pedestrians - 49

Private motor car drivers - 31

Private motor car passengers - 26

Pedal cyclists - 24

Motorcyle pillion passengers - 9

Commercial motor vehicles passengers – 7

Commercial motor vehicles drivers - 4

Public passenger vehicle passengers - 3

Public passenger vehicle drivers - 2

