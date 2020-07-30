St Andrew woman happy for home, 100 houses coming for indigent Jamaicans

Judana Murphy, Gleaner Writer

A St Andrew woman is to receive a furnished, one-bedroom house, valued at approximately $2 million, from the government by the end of August.

Michelle Cookhorn, 47, has never owned a house and for the greater part of her life, she has resided in a family home.

“I prayed hard for this and now victory is mine,” the beneficiary said as she broke down in tears.

Cookhorn told The Gleaner that she is least concerned about the number of rooms she will be receiving.

“I’m very glad. Whether it’s one or two, I’ll be a very happy woman,” shared the mother of five.

With her youngest child being 20-years-old, Cookhorn is likely to be the sole occupant.

During the ground breaking ceremony in Grant Hill, Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew on Wednesday, Local Government and Community Development Minister, Desmond McKenzie, said 100 houses will be delivered to indigent Jamaicans across the island within the next 12 months.

“The Andrew Holness administration has committed to do as much as we can to help to ease the sufferings of persons who fall within the category of poor and destitute,” he said.

Over the last year, 32 houses were constructed and handed over to beneficiaries.

“We put a new feature in it now, we added a water tank so if there’s no water, you have a tank to catch water,” McKenzie pointed out.

He also used the opportunity to urge prospective recipients to apply to the Jamaica Public Service for legal electricity.

