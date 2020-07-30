St Catherine men accused of tasing, robbing and raping woman charged

Two St Catherine men were charged on Wednesday for the robbery and rape of a female passenger.

Twenty-seven-year-old Nicholas Thorpe, a taxi operator of Marl Road, Gordon Pen is charged with rape, forcible abduction, indecent assault, robbery with aggravation and illegal possession firearm while 35-year-old Michael Wildman, otherwise called ‘Dwayne’, of Dela Vega City, is charged with rape, grievous sexual assault, indecent assault and robbery with aggravation.

The police say that the men were picked up during an operation on July 01 arising from extensive investigations by the Portmore Police.

They were subsequently placed before an identification parade where they were pointed out.

The men are scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Monday, August 10.

The police report that Thorpe and Wildman were travelling in a white Nissan AD wagon posing as a taxi on Wednesday, June 17.

They reportedly picked up the woman on Molynes Road in St Andrew en route to Portmore, St Catherine.

Thorpe, who was the driver, allegedly locked the car doors and both men blindfolded and tased the woman, according to the police.

It is further alleged that they subsequently took her to a house in Dumbeholden in Portmore where they took turns raping and sexually assaulting her.

She was also robbed of her cellphone and cash.

Meanwhile, the police are asking anyone who may have been a victim or who may have information about similar crimes in the area to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-8422, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Persons may also share information anonymously by calling crime stop at 311.

