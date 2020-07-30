St Catherine mother and infant daughter reported missing

The police in St Catherine are seeking the public’s assistance to find 18-year-old Shelika Brown and her six-month-old daughter, Melissa Smith, both of Sharpers Lane in the parish, who have been missing since Sunday, July 19.

Brown is of dark complexion, stout build and about 5 feet tall, while Melissa is of brown complexion.

It is reported that Brown and her daughter were last seen at home about 8:00 a.m. and their mode of dress is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shelika Brown and Melissa Smith is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-983-2255, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.