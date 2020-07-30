Two shot dead, two injured in St James shootings

Hopeton Bucknor/Gleaner Writer

WESTERN BUREAU:

Shooting incidents in two St James communities on Wednesday night has left two men dead and two others nursing bullet wounds.



Those killed have been identified as 58-year-old chef Kirk Grigg of Cornwall Courts, Montego Bay and 28-year-old labourer Stephen Clarke, otherwise called 'Vicious' of Rose Heights.



According to reports, the first incident occurred about 10:45 pm, when Grigg was shot dead by armed men while walking towards his home in Cornwall Courts.

The killers then escaped.



While the police were processing that scene, gunshots again rang out at a gambling shop in the neighbouring Rose Heights community.

Two armed men had reportedly drove up on a motorcycle and opened fire hitting Clarke and two other men.

They were rushed to hospital, where Clarke was pronounced dead and the other men admitted in serious condition.



Since the start of 2020, a total of 72 persons have been murdered in St James, a parish that has been under a state of emergency.

