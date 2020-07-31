Education Ministry to establish learning management system

The Ministry of Education is moving to establish a National Learning Management System that will better allow schools to create, deliver and manage lessons and other training materials.

This was disclosed by Portfolio Minister, Karl Samuda, during his contribution to the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

He said that the electronic system will be procured and implemented in partnership with existing providers.

“School leaders will be able to use it to set and track assignments, track performance, post video clips, pictures and animations,” Samuda said.

He noted that the Ministry’s officers will also be able to use the system to monitor school activities and to obtain data to inform interventions.

Samuda pointed out that the system will assist in delivering lessons to students as the country continues to grapple with the challenges posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Turning to the elimination of the shift system, Samuda said that while the timetable has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis, the Ministry plans to do away with shifts entirely within the next three to four years.

There are currently 36 schools on shift comprising 15 primary, one all-age, and 20 high schools.

Since 2007, the shift system has been eliminated in 88 schools.

Samuda informed that procurement has started for five schools to be taken off shift using funds provided in the 2019/20 budget.

These are Cedric Titus High, Muschett High, and Albert Town High in Trelawny; and Old Harbour High and Friendship Primary in St Catherine.

- JIS News

