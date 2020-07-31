Farm workers in St Thomas booted amid praedial theft

The positions of 14 employees at two subsidiaries of Seprod Limited in St Thomas were made redundant today.

A police team this morning visited Belvedere Farms and issued redundancy letters to seven workers.

Three of them who live on the compound were also given 72 hours to vacate the premises.

The police also went to the Serge Island location to issue the other seven letters.

It is reported that the redundancies are linked to investigations in the disappearance of 17 cattle in April.

The livestock were reportedly taken to another farming community in the parish.

A team from the St Thomas anti-praedial larceny environmental enforcement conducted a search mission on April 11 but the animals were not located.

Upon receiving information on June 5 that the cattle were seen in the farming community of Coptic, another search was carried out and 10 of 17 animals that were stolen from Serge Island and four new calves were found.

The police say they also discovered the remains of a carcass.

The recovered animals were then picked up by a company truck and taken to Serge Island for safekeeping.

- Shanna Monteith

