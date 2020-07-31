High-powered weapons and ammunition seized in St James, men arrested

The security forces seized two high-powered weapons and several rounds of ammunition during an operation in Salt Spring, St James this morning.

The pre-dawn operation in the area was in search of illegal firearms and wanted men.

During a search of a premises, the team seized an M-16 assault rifle with a magazine containing eighteen 5.56 rounds of ammunition along with an Uzi submachine gun and fifteen 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Several men were taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

This is the second major illegal gun seizure in the parish since the start of this week.

On Monday, two men were taken into custody following the seizure of an M-16 assault rifle and three pistols during operations carried out in Norwood and Salt Spring.

Along with the rifle, forty-five 5.56 rounds of ammunition, a Glock pistol, two Taurus Pistols and seventy two 9mm rounds of ammunition were also seized.

