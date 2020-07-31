J’cans in the US to mark Independence

Jamaicans in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia (DMV), comprising the Washington, DC, metropolitan area, will celebrate the 58th anniversary of Independence of their native Jamaica with a historic, entirely live-streamed thanksgiving service this year on Sunday, August 2, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

The church service is being organised by the Embassy of Jamaica. This will be the first time the special event – which traditionally brings together Jamaicans from the DMV area and beyond to mark the Jamaican Independence milestone – is going virtual. This change is in keeping with restrictions on in-person gatherings, stemming from the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

Audrey Marks, Jamaica’s ambassador to the United States, describes this year’s theme, ‘Resilient and Strong: Let’s Celebrate Jamaica 58,’ for the observance of Independence as, therefore, quite opportune.

“Birthed out of centuries of struggle, our nation has long been accustomed to adversity. The ongoing challenges are, therefore, no match for the strength and strong resolve of the Jamaican people. I am confident that we will not only survive this ordeal, but we will also thrive despite the enormous obstacles we confront.”

The service will feature pre-recorded Independence messages from Governor General Sir Patrick Allen and Prime Minister Andrew Holness. Ambassador Marks will give the welcome address.

The featured sermon will be delivered by Chaplain of the United States Senate, Rear Admiral Barry Black (Ret.), with Dr Bertram Melbourne, professor of biblical language and literature, Howard University School of Divinity, serving as moderator for the service.

Musical selections will be rendered by Performing Artistes Under the Lord (PAUL), Chevelle Franklyn, and a group of professional drummers.