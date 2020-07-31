LASCO Financial continues philanthropic efforts

LASCO Financial Services Limited (LFSL) has continued its commitment to charitable giving with donations valued at $330,000 to three organisations.

As a part of the company’s COVID-19 relief efforts, the charities, Jamaica Restoration Breakthrough Prayer Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries, New Life Preparatory School, and the Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre each benefited from a variety of food, household and personal care items.

Reverend Katie-Ann Thames of the Jamaica Restoration Breakthrough PHD Ministries expressed that the donations came at an opportune time.

“A few people had come to us for donations, but we didn’t have it at that time to give them. Once we received those packages from LASCO Financial Services, we were able to distribute to the elderly, disabled and persons who are otherwise in need. The packages proved very beneficial,” Rev Thames said.

Similarly, Vivienne Eubank, principal of New Life Preparatory School, shared that the donation from LFSL will bridge a gap.

“The pandemic has hampered fundraising for our school’s varying needs, and with this donation, the staff and students are very thankful,” Eubank said.

BENEFICIAL TO ALL

Patients of the Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre, the only facility in Jamaica focused on the rehabilitation of physically challenged individuals, also received 80 of the care packages.

COVID-19 has brought about restrictions to visitors, which translates to patients receiving less provisions from family members. The donation, therefore, was especially beneficial to patients on the male and female adult wards, as well the paediatric ward.

According to Marketing Manager at LASCO Financial Services Danielle Drysdale, “Sharing resources with the communities living around us is important. Despite the challenging circumstances, LASCO Financial Services has always stepped up to provide the necessary support to help families rise above their current realities. It is our way of keeping hope alive. We are grateful for and commend the charities that, despite their limited resources, continue to give of themselves to help others.”

Rev Thames also shared that the three-year-old church ministry has several projects under way islandwide. “In addition to the distribution of care packages, meals are also prepared and distributed weekly to over 700 individuals across downtown Kingston, Portmore, and Spanish Town.”

The institution is hoping to receive consistent donations so that they can keep ‘Rescue The Perishing’, as the programme is called.

Speaking to the other needs of the institution, Eubank said the school of approximately 40 students is also in need of two new classrooms for the beginning of the school year in September. She expressed that fundraising plans were in place to have this done; however, since the sudden onset of COVID-19 this year, they have been unable to follow through on their plans.

LASCO Financial Services Limited remains committed to its mission of implementing and supporting sustainable social and economic intervention for youth in Jamaica.