Marathon Helpdesk | MIB can pay up to 50% of your insurance instalment

Dear Shannon,

I started a new policy with Marathon on March 23, 2020, which I am financing for six months. I have since been laid off and don’t know how I will make my next month’s payment. What are my options at this time?

Dear Reader,

Thank you for contacting us. We are aware that the pandemic has left a number of our clients experiencing financial difficulties. No need to worry, we are in this together.

We have implemented our Helping Hand Programme geared at providing financial assistance to our clients. To apply, simply visit www.mibinsure.com and fill out a quick questionnaire. Following your approval, we will pay up to 50 per cent of your next monthly instalment.

For further information, please contact us via mib@cwjamaica.com.

Dear Shannon,

I have imported a car and expect it to arrive in August. After clearing, hopefully within a week, I will need insurance.

Am I able to commence my policy using www.mibinsure.com prior to the receipt of the vehicle?

Dear Reader,

We recommend that you seek insurance after you have received the clearance and Certificate of Fitness from the relevant authorities.

However, www.mibinsure.com allows you to insure your vehicle at a future date.

Dear Shannon,

I have recently shifted to a new address and changed my phone number, and would like to update the details in my policy accordingly. How best can I go about doing this?

Dear Reader,

You will be required to complete a Customer Information Form with this new information.

Additionally, you are required to provide a copy of a current proof of address.

Shannon Samuda

Communications Officer

Marathon Insurance Brokers

smsamuda@mibja.com