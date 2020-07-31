Positions of 14 St Thomas farm workers made redundant

The positions of 14 employees at two subsidiaries of Seprod Limited in St Thomas were made redundant today.

Letters were presented to seven workers at Belvedere Farms and another seven to employees at the Serge Island location.

Three of the workers at Belvedere who live on the compound were also given 72 hours to vacate the premises.

Earlier this year, there was concern at the farm after the disappearance of 17 cattle.

The livestock were reportedly taken to another farming community in the parish.

A team from the St Thomas anti-praedial larceny environmental enforcement conducted a search on April 11 but the animals were not located.

On June 5, upon receiving information that the cattle were seen in the farming community of Coptic, another search was carried out and 10 of 17 animals that were stolen from Serge Island and four new calves were found.

The police say they also discovered animal carcass.

- Shanna Monteith

