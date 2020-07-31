Public markets to be closed for Emancipation weekend

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie has announced the closure of all public markets this Emancipation weekend.

All markets operated by municipal corporations will be closed to the public from midnight Saturday, August 1 and reopen for business at 6:00 a.m on Monday, August 3.

“This measure is in keeping with the Government’s COVID-19 protocols as well as the parochial market laws which speaks to public markets and their closure on public holidays. I am therefore imploring our vendors and shoppers to adhere to the guidelines for their own safety and the welfare of others,” McKenzie said in a statement.

Jamaica observes August 1 each year as Emancipation Day, which is a public holiday.

The Ministry has developed several protocols, which have been brought into force through the Disaster Risk Management Order, to ensure maximum public safety as Jamaica continues to battle COVID-19.

Under the order, markets and vending in public arcades and public transportation centres are permitted to operate between the hours of 6:00 a.m to 7:00 p.m from Mondays to Saturdays.

On Sundays, all markets must remain closed and no vending is permitted in public arcades and public transportation centres.

“I also want to use this opportunity to remind us that the daily curfew, which begins at 11:00 p.m until 5:00 a.m the following day, will remain in place until September 30. Remember to observe social distancing, wear your masks and sanitise,” noted McKenzie.

