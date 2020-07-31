St James most wanted, alleged Sparta Gang members arrested in Kingston operation

The police are today celebrating the capture of one of St James' most wanted men, Christopher Boyd, otherwise called "Plank", at a hotel in Kingston this morning during an intelligence-led operation.

Boyd is reportedly a top member of the Sparta Gang, which is based in Montego Bay.

"Plank", who is no stranger to the police or the Jamaican penal system, having served time in prison for illegal gun possession, was wanted for several crimes including a double murder and two other killings in St James.

Following Boyd's arrest, cops swooped down on another hotel in Kingston where ten other persons believed to be members of the criminal organisation were arrested.

Head of the police’s Constabulary Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, indicated that detectives are finalising their cases against the individuals before they are charged and placed before the courts.

"Part of our mandate and our thrust is to see how best we can dismantle criminal organised gangs. The ten other persons from the downtown Montego Bay, Sparta gang, we are seeing where they are moving around. There had been intense investigations among a number of units within the Jamaica Constabulary Force including the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Division, Special Operations, detectives from St James and the Major Investigations Division."

Lindsay said that there are far too many gangs in St James and the police remain committed to dismantling criminal organisations.

- Jason Cross

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.