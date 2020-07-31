TODSS calls for public transportation COVID protocols amid upcoming school reopening

Lobby group Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) is calling for the government to indicate its plans for the public passenger transportation sector amid the upcoming start of the new school year in September.

The organisation says it is critical that there is proper planning to limit the spread of COVID-19.

It contends that with the resumption of classes, thousands of students will be commuting daily and this may present risk factors for passengers and operators.

TODSS is underscoring that adequate attention should be given to the protocols surrounding public transportation in the same way as the preparation activities for the reopening of schools.

