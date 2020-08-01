Firearm seized in Rockfort, four men arrested

Four men are in police custody following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition during an operation on Tiverton Road, Kingston 2.

The Rockfort Police report that between 6:00 a.m., and 9:00 a.m. on Friday, a search was conducted at a premises during which a 9mm pistol along with fourteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized.

Four men who occupy the premises were subsequently arrested.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.