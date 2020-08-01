Over 30,000 persons added to new voters’ list

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) is reporting that an additional 30,293 persons have been added to the official list of electors.

The July 31, 2020 voters’ list was published as scheduled with the names of 1,913,410 registered electors.

If an election is held before November 30, 2020, the July 31 voter’s list will be used for that poll.

A total of 14,029 names were removed from the list, including 13,192 electors confirmed as dead.

Electors added to the list can expect to collect their voter identification cards by mid-August.

The voters’ list is published twice per year; on May 31 and November 30.

Due to the impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the publication of the list scheduled for May 31 was delayed to July 31.

Any qualified person wishing to be added to the voters’ list may visit any EOJ constituency office and apply to become a registered elector.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and a citizen of Jamaica or a citizen of a Commonwealth country, who has been residing in Jamaica for at least 12 continuous months.

The deadline to be added to the November 30, 2020 voters’ list is September 30.

