Police probing abduction of man found in gully

A probe has been launched by the police into the abduction of a man who was found in a gully in St Andrew today.

The police report that the man was abducted last night in Harbour View.

It is further reported that about 1:20 this afternoon persons were passing by a gully along East Kings House Road when they heard cries for help.

The police were called and a team sent to the area.

The man was found with his mouth stuffed with a blue cloth.

