Police probing abduction of man found in gully
Published:Saturday | August 1, 2020 | 5:43 PM
A probe has been launched by the police into the abduction of a man who was found in a gully in St Andrew today.
The police report that the man was abducted last night in Harbour View.
It is further reported that about 1:20 this afternoon persons were passing by a gully along East Kings House Road when they heard cries for help.
The police were called and a team sent to the area.
The man was found with his mouth stuffed with a blue cloth.
