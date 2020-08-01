St Andrew farmer charged following gun seizure

The police on Thursday arrested and charged a man with illegal possession of firearm following an incident on the Newcastle main road in St Andrew.

He is 32-year-old Andrew Nelson, otherwise called ‘Rohan’, a farmer of Middleton district, Irish Town in the parish.

The police report that about 3:30 p.m., a team was on patrol in the area when Nelson, who was among a group of men, was seen along the roadway.

Upon seeing the police, Nelson reportedly pulled an object from his waistband and threw it in bushes.

He was accosted and the area searched which resulted in a homemade firearm being found.

