St Ann teens charged with shop breaking, larceny

Demario Palmer and Highbera Randall, both 18 and of Brown’s Town, St Ann addresses, have been charged with shop breaking and larceny following an incident at the Brown’s Town Market.

The police report that about 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, the complainant closed her restaurant and went home.

She later returned to find that the restaurant was broken into.

Acting on information, the police carried out a search of both the accused men's houses where a quantity of the stolen goods was recovered.

Both men were arrested and charged.

Their court dates are being finalised.

