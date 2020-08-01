St James robber charged

The police in Hanover arrested and charged a man with burglary and larceny after he was caught on his second attempt in the complainant’s house in Lucea.

He is 20-year-old Nickoloy Forbes of Barrett Hall in St James.

The police report that on Sunday, July 26, the complainant securely locked up his house and left.

On his return, he observed that his house was broken into and several items were stolen.

According to the police, a Glock magazine, 33 rounds of ammunition, several pieces of jewellery valuing approximately $1 million, cash amounting to $309,000 and clothing were missing.

The matter was reported to the police.

About 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 27, after breaking into the complainant’s house a second time, Forbes was caught inside the premises dressed in the clothes he had stolen.

He was subsequently charged with burglary and larceny on Thursday.

His court date is being finalised.

