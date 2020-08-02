Westmoreland police seeking suspect in bank robbery

The police in Westmoreland have generated a photo of a man who is suspected to be a part of the JN Bank moneyshop robbery in Whitehouse.

He is being asked to turn himself in to the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station immediately.

Additionally, the police are asking anyone with information that can assist in identifying or locating the suspect to contact the Savanna-la-Mar Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-965-2232, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Reports by the Whitehouse police are that shortly after 11:30 a.m. last week Tuesday, three men wearing masks walked into the bank posing as customers.

After spending several minutes inside the bank, the men brandished handguns and held all four employees, customers, and a security guard at gunpoint.

They then relieved the guard of his service pistol and beat him.

The robbers then stole over $ 3 million in cash as well as the guard’s pistol.

They then held up a taxi operator at gunpoint and commandeered the vehicle.

