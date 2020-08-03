3.5 quake hits St Andrew

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies is reporting that a minor quake hit sections of the Corporate Area this morning.

The unit says the 3.5 quake occurred about 6:08 and the epicentre was located approximately 8 km northwest of Penlyne Castle, St Andrew.

It had a focal depth of 7.8km and was reportedly felt in parts of Kingston and St Andrew.

