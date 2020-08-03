Man accused of using gun to injure brother charged

Bar operator 34-year-old Nigel Bailey, otherwise called ‘Curtis’, has been charged after allegedly using a gun to inflict wounds to his brother during a dispute.

Bailey was charged on Sunday with assault at common law, illegal possession of firearm and unlawful wounding.

The charges stemmed from a Wednesday, July 29 incident.

The police report that about 8:00 p.m., Bailey and his brother were at home when an argument developed, leading to a tussle between them.

Bailey allegedly brandished a handgun and used it to hit and injure his brother.

A report was made and Bailey arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

