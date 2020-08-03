Negril fire station gets ambulance valued at $18 million

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett says the donation of a new ambulance by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) to the Negril fire station in Westmoreland will boost health security for visitors and locals alike.

“Negril represents a very critical resort area that continues to add to Jamaica’s prestige as a destination and this donation of an ambulance will boost the health security that is needed for this growing town. Visitors and locals will feel more confident moving around, as the response to health emergencies will be strengthened,” Bartlett said while speaking at the handing over ceremony on Friday.

Bartlett spoke also to the importance of the assurance every destination needs to provide, that if something happens there is adequate resources to respond.

The ambulance, valued at $18million, will greatly assist the emergency medical service (EMS) department at the Negril fire station, which has been without a working ambulance for the past eight months.

The TEF also provided an additional $7.6 million for the renovation of the fire station in the resort town.

“Last year, we embarked on a strategy lead by my Permanent Secretary to reimagine the town of Negril and this forms part of that strategy to boost the resources required under the new destination plan,” said Bartlett.

