NEWS BRIEFS

Ali sworn in as Guyanese president

Dr Irfaan Ali was on Sunday sworn in as the ninth president of Guyana, promising a government “that is accessible” and transparent and urging his countrymen to put aside their differences in the nation’s best interests.

Ali, 40, took the oath of office at the Arthur Chung Conference Center before acting chancellor of the judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings Edwards, less than three hours after the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) declared him the winner of the disputed March 2 regional and general elections.

GECOM also declared that the main opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic had won the most seats, 32, in the 65-member Parliament, with the outgoing coalition, A Partnership for National Unity, gaining 31 seats. Two other parties split the remaining seats.

Ali promised the Guyanese people that his administration would not “disappoint you”, thanking the population “sincerely for your confidence and your trust”.

“We are in this together, we are not separated,” he said, adding that he was now looking forward to a smooth transition from the David Granger administration.

Tomlinson raked as ministry probes SDC town crier

Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie has condemned Krystal Tomlinson, People’s National Party prospective candidate for the constituency of St Andrew West Rural, for allowing political messages to be broadcast from a vehicle bearing the logo of the state-run Social Development Commission.

McKenzie said that he had ordered an investigation into the matter, revealing that the permanent secretary in the ministry would submit a report by midday today.

A video of a vehicle emblazoned with the SDC logo and fitted with loudspeakers promoting Tomlinson’s candidacy went viral on social media Sunday.

“There is no justifiable reason for the SDC’s logo to be on any vehicle or at any location at which political activity is taking place,” the minister said.

“I am also using this opportunity to advise and remind the staff of the SDC that they are not to engage in any form of political activity.”

Tomlinson is set to challenge incumbent Member of Parliament Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn.