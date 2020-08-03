Police seeking suspect in St Andrew robbery

The Maltida’s Corner Police are seeking a man who is suspected to have stolen a laptop from a business establishment on Old Hope Road in St Andrew.

The incident happened on Saturday, July 25.

The suspect is being urged to turn in himself immediately to the Matilda’s Corner Police Station.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts can call 876-978-6003 or the nearest police station.

