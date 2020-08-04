NWC expands COVID assistance programme

The National Water Commission (NWC) has extended the deadline for customers to access reprieve under its COVID Assistance Programme to August 31.

Customers who have outstanding balances as of May 31, 2020, are now eligible to take advantage of the extension.

These customers will continue to benefit from the 30% discount on their outstanding balances if they decide to settle their debt.

This initiative is for customers in the residential and condominium categories.

Another set of customers will also benefit from a new discount arrangement.

Commercial customers can now benefit from a 25% discount on balances as of May 31, 2020.

The NWC says the decision to extend the programme was made after detailed analysis and due diligence against the backdrop of the ongoing negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on households and businesses.

The agency says its objective is to balance the needs of financially vulnerable persons who are served by the NWC with the need for the utility to remain economically viable.

Persons who can benefit from the discounts are strongly urged to take up the respective offers as quickly as possible by visiting the various commercial offices or by logging onto the NWC website – www.nwcjamaica.com.

They can also call 888-225-5692.

