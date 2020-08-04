September 15 sentencing for St James constable, civilian convicted of corruption

September 15 sentencing for St James constable and civilian convicted of corruption

Police constable Dwayne Wright and civilian Damion Tummings are to be sentenced on September 15 after being found guilty of corruption.

They were found guilty of breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act in the St James Parish Court last week Thursday.

The court was told that on April 25, 2013, a motor car being used as a robot taxi was seized by the police for breaches of the Road Traffic Act.

Wright thereafter conspired with Tummings, a former employee of a wrecking company, to have the car released on a lesser charge.

Wright then issued a ticket on May 1 to an unrelated member of the public to facilitate and collect a sum of money from the registered owner of the seized motor vehicle.

However, when the vehicle was not released a report was made to the police and an investigation launched.

Both men were subsequently arrested and charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.