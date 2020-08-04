Westmoreland most wanted man arrested

Westmoreland’s most wanted man Isaiah Perry, otherwise called ‘Cat’, was this morning arrested by the police during an operation in King Valley district in the parish.

According to the police, Perry is a top tier member of the Kings Valley Gang.

Perry was wanted for murder, shooting, arson, and a number of other firearm-related offences.

He was also wanted for the murder of Randal Brown on November 3, 2016 at Peggy Barry district, Grange Hill, Westmoreland.

Members of the security forces continue their efforts to dismantle gangs in and around the parish and are calling for residents to share any information they have on gang activities by calling Crime Stop at 311.

