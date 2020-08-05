50 rounds of ammunition seized in Portmore, St Catherine

The police are reporting the seizure of 50 rounds of ammunition during an operation on Hatfield Avenue in Waterford, Portmore, St Catherine on Tuesday.

It is reported that the cache of ammunition was found on a football field during a search of the area.

No one was arrested in connection with the find.

